Declutter and Focus on Solutions: Tips to Maintain Positivity in Life

Be it in personal or professional life, maintaining a positive outlook is important. De-clutter and focus on solutions and not the problems, say experts.Tarot and angel card reader Nitika Duggal and tarot card reader Madhu Kotiya have some tips to stay positive:* De-clutter: Yes, it's an overthrown advice but it is de-cluttering that's the core foundation of success at work.* Having a small green space: Place gardenia at your work station once a week.* Positive group support: Positive group support is important to help each other through difficult times. Surrounding your positive people will help you stay positive in a negative situation.Plenty of people will roam around you, avoid them. Their negative attitude will let you down and be counterproductive to what you are trying to achieve by practicing positive thinking.* Adjust focus in life: You should train your body and mind. This will happen with exercise. Through exercise we release those natural endorphins in our brain that make us feel better.Exercise has physical as well as mental and emotional benefits. It will boost your self-esteem for having the discipline to exercise. It is an excellent way to reduce negative thoughts from your mind.* Focus on solutions and not problems: Where and how you focus your attention determines your emotional state. When you zero in on the problems you are facing, you create negative emotions and stress. When you shift your focus towards actions that can improve your circumstances, you will create sense of self-efficacy that yields positive emotions and reduces stress.