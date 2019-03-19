English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex
The study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, categorised people into three groups — heterosexual men, heterosexual women, and homosexual men — and found that all three had a preference for different condom negotiation strategies.
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ franckreporter/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Factors such as gender, sexual orientation and the desire to form lasting romantic relationships appear to influence sexual risk-taking among young adults, a new study suggests.
The study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, categorised people into three groups — heterosexual men, heterosexual women, and homosexual men — and found that all three had a preference for different condom negotiation strategies.
Heterosexual men tended to choose more passive strategies (and were most likely to agree to sex without a condom); heterosexual women tended to choose more assertive strategies (like withholding sex).
Homosexual men tended to aim for a balance, choosing more verbal strategies than heterosexual men, but selecting strategies that were not confrontational.
The findings also explain some of the motives and reasoning that influence risky behaviours. For example, the study found that heterosexual women were more willing to take risks when the couple has a stronger relationship motivation.
"It is particularly striking that women had lower expectations that their partner would be interested in condom use - this highlights how challenging heterosexual women expect the negotiation of condom use to be," said lead author Shayna Skakoon-Sparling from the University of Guelph, Canada.
For the study, the team involved 157 heterosexual men, 177 heterosexual women, and 106 homosexual men, aged between 18-25 years.
Participants were presented with a vignette describing an encounter with a hypothetical new sexual or romantic partner and were asked to rate their attitudes and likelihood of choosing particular courses of action, as well as their relationship motivation.
The findings may help explain why some young people engage in unsafe sex even though they are aware of the risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, cervical cancer and unplanned pregnancy.
The study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, categorised people into three groups — heterosexual men, heterosexual women, and homosexual men — and found that all three had a preference for different condom negotiation strategies.
Heterosexual men tended to choose more passive strategies (and were most likely to agree to sex without a condom); heterosexual women tended to choose more assertive strategies (like withholding sex).
Homosexual men tended to aim for a balance, choosing more verbal strategies than heterosexual men, but selecting strategies that were not confrontational.
The findings also explain some of the motives and reasoning that influence risky behaviours. For example, the study found that heterosexual women were more willing to take risks when the couple has a stronger relationship motivation.
"It is particularly striking that women had lower expectations that their partner would be interested in condom use - this highlights how challenging heterosexual women expect the negotiation of condom use to be," said lead author Shayna Skakoon-Sparling from the University of Guelph, Canada.
For the study, the team involved 157 heterosexual men, 177 heterosexual women, and 106 homosexual men, aged between 18-25 years.
Participants were presented with a vignette describing an encounter with a hypothetical new sexual or romantic partner and were asked to rate their attitudes and likelihood of choosing particular courses of action, as well as their relationship motivation.
The findings may help explain why some young people engage in unsafe sex even though they are aware of the risk for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, cervical cancer and unplanned pregnancy.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Top 5 Xiaomi Phones You Can Buy This Holi to Enjoy PUBG Mobile: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 And More
- No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami
- Katrina Kaif Buys New Range Rover Vogue LWB SE SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results