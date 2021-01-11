Decoding Anushka Sharma's Maternity Style as She Welcomes a Baby Girl With Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. The skipper took to Twitter to announce the news via a statement, and also assured fans that both Anushka and the baby are safe.

Since the couple announced their pregnancy in August of 2020, Anushka has been redefining the term 'maternity fashion.' The actress' on-point style sense reflected well in the outfits she wore during her pregnancy.

Hence, on the happy occasion, let us revisit the style statements Anushka made during her pregnancy:

Let us start with her pregnancy announcement. In August 2020, Anushka announced that she was expecting her first child with Virat with an adorable Instagram post. She wore a chic black dress with polka-dots.

Anushka's pregnancy aesthetic has been majorly defined by casual-chic outfits. Hence when she shared a picture cradling her baby bump on the beach in September 2020, we could not help but notice how comfortable yet smart she looked in white and blue.

Anushka's choice of outfits might always be stellar, but what always takes our breath away is how she glows when she is happy. Here, the expectant-actress rocked a black swimsuit.

One of our favourite looks Anushka carried off during her pregnancy was this peach dungaree that she paired with a white T-shirt and sneakers. She also embodied her caption, which was, "a pocket full of sunshine."

Anushka Sharma's photoshoot for Vogue magazine, which saw her flaunting her baby-bump in the cover was all things magical. She shared a bunch of looks which ranged from casual to business to glamorous.

On Diwali 2020, Anushka wore a gorgeous off-white Salwar suit and paired it with heavy earrings. She also joked about dressing up to go nowhere.

While wishing her fans a happy New Year, she shared a couple of pictures with Virat. In it, she wore a black dress with bold prints and ruffles.

In a full-circle moment, the last picture Anushka shared before the birth of her baby was in a black dress with polka-dots. It reminded us of the dress she wore when she announced her pregnancy in August 2020.

On the work front, Anushka produced a critically acclaimed show and movie on two OTT platforms. First, she produced an Amazon Prime web-series titled Paatal Lok in May 2020. The show, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy was based on The Story of My Assassins by Tarun Tejpal. The show starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee among others.

She also produced a film titled Bulbbul on Netflix in June 2020. The Anvita Dutt Guptan film starred Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in important roles.