Decoding the Benefits and Side-Effects of Clove

Clove is one ingredient that can easily be found in Indian households. From being a popular spice to having many health benefits, clove is indeed a magical herb. Cloves are the dried flower buds of the clove tree. While it is used more often as a flavouring agent in food, it also has medicinal properties. Clove is said to have various health benefits if consumed raw or in the form of oil extracted from it. However, consumption of this magical spice beyond need can also prove harmful. Let’s look at some of the health benefits and side-effects of the spice, to know it better.

Health Benefits of Clove

Storehouse of nutrients

Clove contains many important nutrients which makes it enhance the taste and nutrition of the food. It contains fibre, Vitamin K and Manganese. Manganese is an essential mineral that helps in the proper functioning of the brain and makes bones strong.

Advertisement

Helps in weight loss

Cloves have low-calorie content and high fibre which prevents our body to put on extra kilos. Fibre aids digestion which in turn boosts the metabolism of the body. A good metabolic rate makes us shed excess weight fast and effectively.

Dental Health

Clove has antimicrobial properties which help in preventing the growth of unhealthy bacteria. Due to this reason, they are proven to be helpful in oral health. It also gives relief to toothache. If one places a whole clove at the area of pain in the mouth for a few minutes, it releases essential oil which makes the pain slow down. Not just this, if used in herbal toothpaste, it can help in eliminating plague and tooth decay.

Premature Ejaculation

Some men face the issue of premature ejaculation during sexual intercourse. Premature ejaculation can be treated with clove, which has aphrodisiac properties if used with other ingredients.

Side-effects of Clove

Everything that is consumed in excess can take away its benefits and make it a curse for health. Similarly, clove also has the same effect if consumed in a large amount.

Excess Bleeding

Cloves contain a chemical called eugenol which tends to slow down the blood clotting process. Consuming clove oil more than prescribed by the doctor can lead to bleeding disorder or intestinal bleeding.

Drop in blood sugar level

Cloves are effective for people with diabetes as it tends to bring down the high sugar level. However, if consumed in excess, it can interfere with the insulin level and make it drop down excessively. It is also advised to not have cloves for at least two weeks prior to and after surgery.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.