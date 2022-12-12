Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Nailed This Week’s Most Glam Look

A person’s fashion choices reflect his or her personality. While for some fashion is about keeping it casual and comfortable, for others it can be to dress to impress. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday keep dishing out edgy and stylish outfits, whether for an extravagant party or a formal event. Keeping up with the trajectory, several Bollywood divas stepped out in the most glam looks this week. If you find yourself struggling to stick to a certain style, take a leaf out of these celebrities’ fashion diaries, to revamp and bring glam through your outfits.

1. Deepika Padukone

To promote Rohit Shetty’s film Circus along with her husband Ranveer Singh, the actress was spotted in a pink-coloured satin suit pant set pairing it with matching pumps. Deepika went with dark eyeshadow, mascara for lashes, nude pink lipstick and highlighter. For her hairstyle, she opted for a high pony while accessorising and completing her ensemble with silver tassel earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@rohit.shettyfanclub)

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared a reel on Instagram from a photoshoot with the caption “Pathani Power." She wore a red formal suit set with a mix of traditional Indian handloom techniques. Her stunning outfit was further enhanced by the exquisite handmade golden embroidery on her blazer and the handcrafted blue shade peacocks and red flowers embroidery. Her ensemble was superbly completed by the straight-fitting trousers with embroidery in the same colour. Shraddha accessorised the outfit simple with a pair of sleek diamond stud earrings, a pair of golden strappy stilettos, and little jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor went on a vacation to the Maldives. In one of the pictures from her vacation, Janhvi was seen in a pastel green backless dress which had detailing of noodle tie-up straps and gave a rustic beach vibe. The actress opted for minimal makeup and kept her curly hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon posted a bunch of photos on Instagram where she rocked a body-fit pastel pink corset dress featuring a thigh-high slit on one side. The actress opted for open straight hair and kept her look natural with mascara, nude lips, contour, subtle blushed cheek and highlighter. She completed her look by adding golden hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday attended the Indian Television Academy Award in Mumbai. For the ceremony, she wore a crisscrossed red top that featured long train straps and paired it with a long pencil body-con pink skirt with a thigh-high slit. For her glam pick, the actress opted for a single bun with fringes on the side and kept her makeup subtle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindirush (@hindirush)

Who nailed this week’s most glam look? Let us know.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here