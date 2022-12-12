Deepika Padukone And Bikinis – A Match Made In Heaven

Deepika Padukone and bikinis are totally a match made in heaven. Agreed? If you still need proof, just check out the actress’ latest looks from the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. They will leave you wanting for more. While Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s chemistry set the Internet on fire, it was her stunning beach looks that stole the limelight.

However, this is not the first time Deepika has made us go wow with her swimsuits. Before going back in time, let’s quickly go through the actress’ recent bikini avatars. On Instagram, Deepika Padukone uploaded a photo of herself in a bright yellow monokini. The Louisa Ballaou swimsuit featured a wide halter strap at the back. In the front, it featured a golden hoop that attached the top and bottom parts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bikini Bollywood (@bollywoodbikinni)

Another look of the actress from that film that is breaking the internet is in a Norma Kamali cut-out golden monokini. She brought her A-game with this swimsuit as she paired it with golden hoop earrings.

Take a look at it-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood.greet (@zoom_bollywood_)

In the already viral song Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone can also be seen sporting a glittery purple bralette as a bikini top and paired it with a glittery blue knot-coverup mini skirt. She wore statement earrings to elevate her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DieHard Fan SRK (@pramod.srkian)

In yet another look, she sported a multi-coloured one-shoulder strap bralette top that she paired with a high-waisted black bikini bottom with white prints and tassels near the hem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in orange swimwear. She wore a bright orange-coloured halter-neck bralette and a matching bikini bottom. However, she added an orange wrap-around coverup skirt with a knot at the waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolly Gyann 🔥 (@bollygyann2.0)

Earlier, for a magazine photoshoot, Deepika Padukone opted for a yellow bikini, which she paired with a pink jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

How can we forget about the actress’ underwater photoshoot? She looked surreal in an orange monokini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Which of these looks did you like the best? Tell us in the comments section.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here