English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika-Ranveer Flaunt the Perfect Post-wedding Ensemble by Sabyasachi & We are Stunned
After a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to India.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Sabyasachi creation Image:@sabyasachimukherjee/Instagram
Loading...
After a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to India. The two were photographed at Mumbai airport on Sunday.
As soon as the pictures made their way to social media, fans and paparazzi just couldn't help but stop gushing over the two.
Since the onset of their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer have chosen wedding ensembles that set wedding fashion goals on different pedestal.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee dressed them in his customized outfits since their pre-wedding ceremonies and now we can’t wait for their post-wedding outfits.
As they were spotted in Mumbai returning home for their first post-wedding ceremony, Griha Pravesh, they looked ravishing in their outfits, this time in gold and red.
We are totally crushing over this wedding ensemble so let’s dissect this Sabyasachi’s creation for you.
Throughout the wedding, the couple chose color co-ordinated outfits and they seem to carry forward that trend even after the Italy wedding.
Dressed in Sabyasachi outfit from head-to-toe, the couple wore golden Kurta-pajama, the groom wore a magenta pink silk jacket while Deepika wore a red Banarasi silk Duppata.
Ranveer's gold buttoned jacket was embellished with golden elephant motifs while Deepika's red Banarasi duppata also had golden leaf motifs.
Beautiful is not the word to describe Deepika here as she nails the newly married Bahu look like no one else.
From the Mangalsutra, Sindoor, Chooda to her beautiful Mehendi, Deepika oozed grace while she smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Her million dollar smile and the diamond ring sparkled as she posed with her better half.
We couldn’t help but notice, how the couple matched even their Jhuttis. Deepika chose a tan brown color Jhutti and Ranveer wore dark brown version of the same.
Sabyasachi the star designer, also posted pictures of his favorite couple in his wedding creations.
So for the brides and grooms-to-be, start bookmarking the wedding looks approved by Deepika and Ranveer, you might as well look as glamorous as them on your D-day.
Mumbai : Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy, returned to Mumbai on Sunday, November 18, 2018 (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, on their arrival in Mumbai, Sunday, November 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, on their arrival in Mumbai, Sunday, November 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
As soon as the pictures made their way to social media, fans and paparazzi just couldn't help but stop gushing over the two.
Since the onset of their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer have chosen wedding ensembles that set wedding fashion goals on different pedestal.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee dressed them in his customized outfits since their pre-wedding ceremonies and now we can’t wait for their post-wedding outfits.
As they were spotted in Mumbai returning home for their first post-wedding ceremony, Griha Pravesh, they looked ravishing in their outfits, this time in gold and red.
We are totally crushing over this wedding ensemble so let’s dissect this Sabyasachi’s creation for you.
Throughout the wedding, the couple chose color co-ordinated outfits and they seem to carry forward that trend even after the Italy wedding.
Dressed in Sabyasachi outfit from head-to-toe, the couple wore golden Kurta-pajama, the groom wore a magenta pink silk jacket while Deepika wore a red Banarasi silk Duppata.
Ranveer's gold buttoned jacket was embellished with golden elephant motifs while Deepika's red Banarasi duppata also had golden leaf motifs.
Beautiful is not the word to describe Deepika here as she nails the newly married Bahu look like no one else.
From the Mangalsutra, Sindoor, Chooda to her beautiful Mehendi, Deepika oozed grace while she smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Her million dollar smile and the diamond ring sparkled as she posed with her better half.
We couldn’t help but notice, how the couple matched even their Jhuttis. Deepika chose a tan brown color Jhutti and Ranveer wore dark brown version of the same.
Sabyasachi the star designer, also posted pictures of his favorite couple in his wedding creations.
So for the brides and grooms-to-be, start bookmarking the wedding looks approved by Deepika and Ranveer, you might as well look as glamorous as them on your D-day.
Mumbai : Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy, returned to Mumbai on Sunday, November 18, 2018 (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, on their arrival in Mumbai, Sunday, November 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently tied knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, on their arrival in Mumbai, Sunday, November 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...