Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head back to Mumbai for their reception at the Grand Hyatt after hosting their lavish wedding reception in Bengaluru's Leela Palace.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 6:39 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Kempe Gowda International Airport
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding is one of the most talked about events in 2018. From the media to their fans, everybody wanted to be a part of it. However, be it the Nandi Puja, Haldi ceremony or their two-day extravagant wedding in Italy's Lake Como in the presence of family and very close friends.

After last night's grand reception at Bengaluru's The Leela Palace the couple were spotted at the
Kempegowda International airport returning to Mumbai for their wedding reception at the Grand Hyatt.

Throughout the wedding, the newlyweds were seen adorning color coordinating outfits and yet again the couple was spotted in pink outfits by Sabyasachi. Ranveer adorned a pink kurta with white embroidery and Deepika was seen twinning in the same color Anarkali with a floral embroidered duppata. Along with the couple, Ranveer's parents and sister Ritika Bhavnani were also spotted at the airport.

Previously, celebrities like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sudha Murthy and PV Sindhu attended the grand reception at The Leela Palace.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married as per the Konkani and Sindhi customs on November 14 and 15 respectively in Italy. Now all eyes are on their Mumbai reception where the galaxy of stars will descend at the Grand Hyatt on December 01.
















| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
