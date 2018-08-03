English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smiles for the shutterbugs as they make an appearance at the Mumbai airport. Take a look.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smiles for the shutterbugs as they make an appearance at the Mumbai airport. Take a look.
Loading...
After videos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spending time together in the US surfaced on social media just a day ago, the two actors made an appearance at the Mumbai airport late Thursday night, walking hand-in-hand and smiling as the paparazzi clicked photos of them.
At a time when the rumour mill is abuzz with news that the two stars and their families are preparing for an intimate wedding in Italy later this year, this photo is proof that both Deepika and Ranveer, who have never opened up about their relationship in public, are ready to take it to the next level.
Not only did the two look extremely happy to be clicked together, both the stars twinned in black and white looks.
While Deepika sported an almost all-white look with a comfortable top and her white relaxed pants featuring black side stripes, Ranveer was all smiles as he nailed the black and white avatar, dominant colour of his attire being black, to perfection.
Take a look.
On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan.
Also Watch
At a time when the rumour mill is abuzz with news that the two stars and their families are preparing for an intimate wedding in Italy later this year, this photo is proof that both Deepika and Ranveer, who have never opened up about their relationship in public, are ready to take it to the next level.
Not only did the two look extremely happy to be clicked together, both the stars twinned in black and white looks.
While Deepika sported an almost all-white look with a comfortable top and her white relaxed pants featuring black side stripes, Ranveer was all smiles as he nailed the black and white avatar, dominant colour of his attire being black, to perfection.
Take a look.
On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Castle Up for Sale in Northern Ireland
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Sri Lanka Cricket Scraps Plans to Emulate IPL Tournament
- World Championship: Saina, Sindhu, Ashwini-Satwik, Praneeth in Quarters
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...