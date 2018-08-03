Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation

After videos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spending time together in the US surfaced on social media just a day ago, the two actors made an appearance at the Mumbai airport late Thursday night, walking hand-in-hand and smiling as the paparazzi clicked photos of them.At a time when the rumour mill is abuzz with news that the two stars and their families are preparing for an intimate wedding in Italy later this year, this photo is proof that both Deepika and Ranveer, who have never opened up about their relationship in public, are ready to take it to the next level.Not only did the two look extremely happy to be clicked together, both the stars twinned in black and white looks.While Deepika sported an almost all-white look with a comfortable top and her white relaxed pants featuring black side stripes, Ranveer was all smiles as he nailed the black and white avatar, dominant colour of his attire being black, to perfection.Take a look.On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan.