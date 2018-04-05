Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

In the earlier days, the only way a fan could know about the personal life and the kind of bond a star shares with his/her family was by way of an interview given to a media channel. But, with the pressure to constantly be under the limelight with the paparazzi stationed outside airports to fans stalking your social media accounts to know about your whereabouts and the pressure to be at par with the ways of their world, we now know quite a lot about stars and their families, and also about their lesser known siblings.From knowing what they wore to an event to where they went for a vacation, scrolling through their candid selfies to watching them pose for the shutterbugs at the airport alongside their famous siblings, owning a verified Instagram account with large amounts followers to posting photos spending quality time with their star sisters, these lesser known siblings have been ruling the Internet one way or another.Take a look.From making an appearances at talk shows together, twinning at the airport from head to toe to accompanying her star sister on international trips and rooting for her at award shows, Deepika and Anisha have been spending some quality time together, especially post Padmaavat's success.In fact, a look at some candid pictures that have in the recent past surfaced on the Internet, shows how deep a bond the two share with each other.Besides, the paparazzi is also happy clicking Anisha, just like they love to capture Deepika in their camera lens.Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone on the sets of Vogue BFFs Season 2, in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone on the sets of Vogue BFFs Season 2, in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)From bagging the contract of being the ambassador of beauty brand Lakme's alongside current ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, to featuring on Brides Today cover along with sister Katrina Kaif, featuring in commercials to attending high-profile events with Katrina, Isabelle has been on a roll. Infact, Isabelle's verified Instagram account which has a decent following of 4 lakh and 35 thousand, features the budding star's drool-worthy pictures.Both Katrina and Isabelle seem to share a great bond and the recent pictures of the two on the cover of a magazine show the bond that the two share.Take a look.(Photo: Actress Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif at Anushka-Virat reception/ Yogen Shah)While both Kriti and Nupur love to post pictures on their respective Instagram account's, Nupur's account is a collection of some stunning pictures of the budding fashionista. From posing in designer wear, workout videos to candid selfies, Nupur has been literally ruling the Internet with her interesting posts.But, never have the two missed an opportunity to flaunt their swag on social media and post pictures with each other, displaying the affection and love they have for each other.Take a look.From opening up about her battle with depression to chiding the media for sharing pictures of a grief-stricken Aishwarya Rai when the latter lost her father, Shaheen has been quite vocal on various issues. Shaheen has been quite actively posting about dealing with depression on her Instagram account alongside some lovely images of her family, sister Alia and herself.In fact, quite a few images of Alia and she showcase the sisterly bond that the two share.