Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards: Deepika, Ayushmann, Sonam, Best Dressed Celebrities at Red Carpet

Last night, all your favorite Bollywood stars were aligned at the red carpet of the Tea Valley Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai and they dazzled all night long.Crème de la Crème of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurana and many among others put their stylish foot forward making heads turn at the red carpet.From Sonam Kapoor's Chantilly lace saree by Shehla Khan with a fishnet hat by Philip Treacy to Deepika Padukone Jean Louis Sabaji coral taffeta puffball gown, the Bollywood divas flaunted their gowns, pantsuits and sarees like never before.On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kartik Aaryan looked suave in their blazers but Ayushmann Khurrana definitely stole the show in a sharp metallic ensemble by Amit Aggarwal.News18 Lifestyle rounded up the best dressed celebrities at the red carpet of the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019.Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Sonam Kapoor Ahuja poses for the cameras at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Ishaan Khattar. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Sonakshi Sinha. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Karisma Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Urvashi Rautela. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Ihana Dhillon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Soundarya Sharma. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Sooraj Pancholi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Kartik Aaryan, Sumeet Vyas and Ali Fazal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)