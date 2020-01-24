Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Star in a Louis Vuitton Global Campaign

Deepika Padukone is the first-ever Indian actor to feature on luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2020 collection along with stars like Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts and Chloe Grace Moretz.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the first-ever actor from India to feature in the global campaign of luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world's most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!" Deepika announced on Instagram.

The actress's husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was among the first to post applause. "Next level !!!" he wrote.

Deepika features alongside global celebrities including Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander and Chloe Grace Moretz for the Pre-Fall 2020 campaign of the brand, according to moneycontrol.com.

The campaign this year is themed on pulp horror, as depicted on film and in books. The look book features of the campaign 25 poster girls and boys including Deepika, who strike poses as characters in fiction bestseller covers. Ghesquiere, artistic director of Louis Vuitton Women's collections, posted the look book on Instagram.

Deepika's campaign is a poster of Michelle Gagnon's thriller bestseller, Don't Turn Around. She is seen striking a seated pose in a black-and-white midi dress, turquoise boots and a grey long coat.

