Deepika Padukone Blends Style And Comfort In This Striped Shirt Dress

Deepika Padukone has always been creative with her style choices and we can’t stop praising her. As a global fashion icon, she has made an enormous name with her voguish style preferences. From red-carpet appearances to international fashion shows, Deepika Padukone has always picked iconic pieces and carried them gracefully. The same goes for her off-duty wardrobe collection, which is filled with comfy clothes, oversized shirts, baggy denim jeans, cotton suits, and much more.

The same can be said for Deepika’s latest look in a striped shirt dress which she styled with gold rings and a messy bun. Her casual look won numerous hearts, and she created another style statement which we all can take inspiration from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last Sunday, Deepika was seen on an outing as paps spotted her. She blended comfort with style perfectly in the striped shirt dress and flaunted her beautiful and infectious smile as she posed for the paps. Her videos and pictures were shared all over social media, and fans showered her with tons of compliments.

Now, speaking of Deepika’s shirt dress, it was in shades of green and white, featuring vertical stripes. The maxi-length hemline dress featured a collared neck and button closures up front. The dress had full-length sleeves with drop shoulders, folded cuffs, and side and front slits of knee-length. The dress makes it perfect casual wear for a brunch date, or even to catch a flight.

Deepika styled her dress with gold rings, a dainty chain featuring a crescent moon pendant, tinted broad-frame sunglasses, and matching sandals. Her makeup was subtle with nude lipstick, blushed cheeks and a messy top bun.

Top Showsha Video

Work-wise, Deepika Padukone has several upcoming projects in her pipeline, among which Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Meanwhile, she is currently working on Project K and Fighter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here