Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani Show Why Metallic Gowns are Here to Stay

Fashion trends in 2018 have gone from bizarre to trendy. Right now, the trendiest fashion fad is Metallic and we have enough proof already. Our favorite Bollywood divas appeared at Taj Land's End in Mumbai for a starry event for Elle Beauty Awards 2018.Not only did they make heads turn, they all flaunted their favorite trend of the year - Metallic gowns and suits.The stars took to the red carpet in silver, gold and shimmering metallic gowns. We first spotted the metallic trend at the red carpet of Oscars 2018. Actors like Jessica Biel and Emma Stone contributed in making it a worldwide trend.At the Elle Beauty Awards 2018, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Twinkle Khanna and Kritika Kamra dazzled in their metallic gowns.Believe or not, the metallic trend is taking over the fashion shows this year.Wondering how not to look like a disco ball all day and still fit the trend?The simplest way to don those shimmery metallic clothes is by balancing it out with neutrals and pastels. If you feel your dress is too flashy, just team it up with a pair of neutral heels.Try out these metallic looks and reclaim the 80s trend in 2018. You might thank us later.Here are the many metallic looks of the night:Deepika Padukone was cynosure of all the eyes as she walks the red carpet at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai.Sonakshi Sinha looks radiant at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai.Twinkle Khanna attends the Elle Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai.Disha Patani looks ravishing at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai.Kubra Sait smiles for a photo as she walks the red carpet at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018 in Mumbai.