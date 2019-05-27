English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event
Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee attended 'The Bussiness of Fashion' (BoF) event for a conversation about entrepreneurship and craftsman in Mumbai.
After flaunting the voluminous neon green ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Deepika Padukone made another fashion statement at an exclusive event in Mumbai.
At an event for Bussiness of Fashion professional members at Soho House in Mumbai, Deepika and Sabyasachi joined Imran Amed for a conversation about entrepreneurship and craftsmanship.
The bright yellow couture was designed by ace celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who recently featured in the biggest fashion magazine – The Business of Fashion (BoF).
For the event, Deepika flaunted a yellow saree which featured ruffles in layers, full sleeve blouse and an exaggerated neck bow. She decided to go for her sleek bun hairdo which revealed a pair of large chandelier golden earrings.
She gave a finishing touch to her outfit a pair of golden framed oversized glasses by Elie Saab.
