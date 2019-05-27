Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event

Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee attended 'The Bussiness of Fashion' (BoF) event for a conversation about entrepreneurship and craftsman in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event
Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee attended 'The Bussiness of Fashion' (BoF) event for a conversation about entrepreneurship and craftsman in Mumbai.
Loading...
After flaunting the voluminous neon green ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Deepika Padukone made another fashion statement at an exclusive event in Mumbai.

At an event for Bussiness of Fashion professional members at Soho House in Mumbai, Deepika and Sabyasachi joined Imran Amed for a conversation about entrepreneurship and craftsmanship.



The bright yellow couture was designed by ace celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who recently featured in the biggest fashion magazine – The Business of Fashion (BoF).

For the event, Deepika flaunted a yellow saree which featured ruffles in layers, full sleeve blouse and an exaggerated neck bow. She decided to go for her sleek bun hairdo which revealed a pair of large chandelier golden earrings.

She gave a finishing touch to her outfit a pair of golden framed oversized glasses by Elie Saab.






(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram