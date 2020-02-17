Deepika Padukone Gives Major Fitness Goals in Her New Workout Video, Watch Here

Actor Deepika Padukone is known for her beauty, acting prowess and fabulous body. Deepika who had jetted off to Sri Lanka for a vacation with husband Ranveer Singh jumped right back into action, hitting the gym after she returned to Mumbai on Valentine’s Day.

Her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of the leggy lass’ workout sessions to maintain her toned body.

In the clip, one can see Deepika exercising hard under an unrelenting trainer Yasmin. As Deepika is leaning against a large machine while practising her kickbacks, Yasmin can be seen placing her hand on her back motivating her to push for more.

The fitness trainer posted the video on her Instagram page, writing, "You've seen her move like a Mermaid and Swan, now you see her working out in the gym!!!! @deepikapadukone is constantly giving us #WorkoutMotivation."

The actor was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Next up, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which is a sports-drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife. The film will hit the silver screen on April 10.

Deepika also announced her next project which is an Indian adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film, The Intern. The original cast for the film included Robert De Niro as Ben Whittaker and Anne Hathaway as Jules Ostin. In the remake, Rishi Kapoor and Deepika will reprise the roles of Niro and Anne, respectively.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.