Deepika Padukone Goes Bareface, Shows How to Chill in Style in Latest Vogue Cover
Deepika Padukone has traded high fashion and overtly dramatic looks for a more relaxed and easygoing vibe in her latest magazine photoshoot.
Deepika Padukone has taken it easy in her latest magazine photoshoot. Pairing semi-casual outfits with just-out-of-bed hair, the actress is channeling a laid-back vibe in the photos. Minimal jewellery, subtle makeup and lots of sunlight have made her look absolutely relatable and free-spirited in the photos for Vogue magazine.
The looks are nothing out of the ordinary, and in a good way. The outfits, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, are totally wearable in day-to-day life. Vogue shared the pictures of the 33-year-old actress in the various looks on their Instagram handle. Lying on a couch, sitting on a dining table, posing on a bed - the actress shows us how to chill in style in every photo.
For the cover, the actress has gone barefaced, with a beige Burberry outfit thrown casually over her shoulder. Take a look:
Here are the photos shared by Vogue from the inside pages:
The magazine features an 'unfiltered' conversation with the star, who spoke on topics ranging from her upcoming film Chhapaak to her battle with depression. "The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice," she said.
