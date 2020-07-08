Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone 'Grateful’ to Fans As She Reaches 50 Million Milestone on Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who celebrates her success with her fans, has crossed the 50 million milestone on Instagram.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone's Instagram family has grown 50 million stronger, and she is "grateful".

Deepika, who celebrates her success with her fans, has crossed the 50 million milestone on Instagram. Various fans have created special videos and collages of the actress to celebrate the occasion.

The actress has expressed gratitude towards all the love she has received from her fans. She shared some of the messages from her fans and wrote "grateful" along with them.

Deepika usually uses the platform to speak about the importance of mental health, her sartorial choices and much more.

On the work front, her next starring role is in Shakun Batra's next.

