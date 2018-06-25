English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone Has The Best Response To Ranveer Singh's Mohawk Hair
We agree with Deepika!
Photo courtesy: Instagram
A throwback image of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh sporting a funky mohawk hairdo during his childhood, elicited various emotions among his celebrity friends, with Deepika Padukone expressing disbelief with a big "Noooooooo".
On Sunday, Ranveer, known for his one-of-a-kind and quirky style sense, uploaded the photograph on Instagram, writing: "Avant Garde Since 1985."
While Deepika reacted to the photograph by writing "Noooooooo" along with three see-no-evil monkey emojis, veteran actor Anil Kapoor found his look daring.
"I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I'll tell you now... You will go far and roar, Tiger. The roaring has just begun! #DaringSince1985," Anil wrote to Ranveer, who played his on-screen son in "Dil Dhadakne Do".
Ranveer's "Padmaavat" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari found his look epic, while actress Diana Penty found it amusing.
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Ranveer saying the photo gives a hint of how much of a troublemaker he would have been as a youngster.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana compared Ranveer's mohawk look with that of Gulshan Grover in the movie "Vishwatma", and Arjun Kapoor was reminded of actor and wrestler Mr T's iconic mohawk.
