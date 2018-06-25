GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Deepika Padukone Has The Best Response To Ranveer Singh's Mohawk Hair

We agree with Deepika!

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2018, 8:41 AM IST
Photo courtesy: Instagram
A throwback image of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh sporting a funky mohawk hairdo during his childhood, elicited various emotions among his celebrity friends, with Deepika Padukone expressing disbelief with a big "Noooooooo".

On Sunday, Ranveer, known for his one-of-a-kind and quirky style sense, uploaded the photograph on Instagram, writing: "Avant Garde Since 1985."

While Deepika reacted to the photograph by writing "Noooooooo" along with three see-no-evil monkey emojis, veteran actor Anil Kapoor found his look daring.

Avant Garde Since 1985

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



"I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I'll tell you now... You will go far and roar, Tiger. The roaring has just begun! #DaringSince1985," Anil wrote to Ranveer, who played his on-screen son in "Dil Dhadakne Do".

Ranveer's "Padmaavat" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari found his look epic, while actress Diana Penty found it amusing.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Ranveer saying the photo gives a hint of how much of a troublemaker he would have been as a youngster.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana compared Ranveer's mohawk look with that of Gulshan Grover in the movie "Vishwatma", and Arjun Kapoor was reminded of actor and wrestler Mr T's iconic mohawk.

| Edited by: shifa khan
