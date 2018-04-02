English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
Deepika Padukone looked flawless in the beautiful, custom-made Amit Aggarwal attire.
Image: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is a diva and there are no two ways about it. The Padmaavat actress, who is basking in the success of her film and the rave reviews still pouring in from all quarters, upped her style game at a recent event with her impeccable sartorial choices.
Deepika flew to the Middle East to attend a re-launch party of a fashion magazine, where she slayed it with her usual charm and a fashionable outfit, her look styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.
Sporting a black custom-made Amit Aggarwal ensemble — an ankle length ruffle couture dress encrusted with hand sewn crystals and the designer’s signature recycled polymer stripes — Deepika looked flawless in the beautiful attire.
She teamed her outfit with statement earrings, perfect makeup and completed her look with winged eyeliner and hair tied in an unkempt ponytail.
Take a look.
We think Deepika looked nothing less than a goddess in black.
What do you think of Deepika’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.
Also Watch
Deepika flew to the Middle East to attend a re-launch party of a fashion magazine, where she slayed it with her usual charm and a fashionable outfit, her look styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.
Sporting a black custom-made Amit Aggarwal ensemble — an ankle length ruffle couture dress encrusted with hand sewn crystals and the designer’s signature recycled polymer stripes — Deepika looked flawless in the beautiful attire.
She teamed her outfit with statement earrings, perfect makeup and completed her look with winged eyeliner and hair tied in an unkempt ponytail.
Take a look.
We think Deepika looked nothing less than a goddess in black.
What do you think of Deepika’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- When MS Dhoni's Six Sealed India's Second World Cup Title After 28 Years
- Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Has the Last Laugh as Stoke Police Get Cheeky
- Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat Moment at Ahil's Birthday Party
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers