Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is a diva and there are no two ways about it. The Padmaavat actress, who is basking in the success of her film and the rave reviews still pouring in from all quarters, upped her style game at a recent event with her impeccable sartorial choices.Deepika flew to the Middle East to attend a re-launch party of a fashion magazine, where she slayed it with her usual charm and a fashionable outfit, her look styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.Sporting a black custom-made Amit Aggarwal ensemble — an ankle length ruffle couture dress encrusted with hand sewn crystals and the designer’s signature recycled polymer stripes — Deepika looked flawless in the beautiful attire.She teamed her outfit with statement earrings, perfect makeup and completed her look with winged eyeliner and hair tied in an unkempt ponytail.Take a look.We think Deepika looked nothing less than a goddess in black.What do you think of Deepika’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.