Deepika Padukone is a Vision in a White Zuhair Murad Gown; See Pics

Actress Deepika Padukone, who made her third appearance at Cannes 2018 (second as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador), sashayed down the red carpet, posing for thousands of cameras, looking like a million bucks.The diva, who sported a pristine white Zuhair Murad gown that featured a flowy cape and intricate work, cast a spell on the onlookers with her everlasting beauty and breathtakingly beautiful ensemble that she pulled off with elegance and panache.The 32-year-old Xander's Cage actress, who looked nothing less than alluring, teamed her stunning outfit with minimum accessories, on point makeup and side swept wavy hair that accentuated her looks. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika made sure she set a thousand hearts aflutter with her killer looks.Take a look.Earlier in the day, Deepika, who was busy with media interactions, made three separate appearances, pictures of which the diva shared on her social media accounts.Dressed in a white tee and high-waisted denims for her first appearance of the day, Deepika made casuals look uber chic and cool as she posed for the shutterbugs. Perfect makeup, high heels, sunnies and soft curls round off the actress' look.Take a look.For her second appearance Deepika flaunted her toned body in a candy stripe, pleated dress which she paired with a matching skirt, courtesy Tome NYC. The dress featured a batwing top with dramatic sleeves and plunging neckline.Take a look.Deepika Padukone channeled a retro vibe and wowed in a see-through, graphic printed, high-neck, floor-length dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She completed her look with a messy, high ponytail, winged, smokey eyes and Alberta Ferretti shoes.Take a look.What do you think of Deepika Padukone's look? Tell us in the comments section below.