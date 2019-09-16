Deepika Padukone is a Vision in White at Live Laugh Love Event; Pictures Inside

Deepika Padukone is not someone who rests easy. The actress is always busy working on a film or something else. Each time Deepika steps out, she makes heads turn with her sense of fashion. She did it again recently at an event where she appeared dressed in just white.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone's NGO The Live Love Laugh foundation organized a lecture series to talk about mental health problems. At the event, Deepika could be seen wearing a white chic shirt, a pair of white pants and a pair of silver chandelier earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with a bright red lip shade.

The lecture at this event was delivered by Dr. Sidhartha Mukherjee who is a physician and oncologist. He has also been awarded a Padma Shri and a Pulitzer for his work as an author.

Deepika Padukone founded an NGO called The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. The focus of the organization has been to help bring awareness and prove aid for research in the area of mental health. The foundation is known for connecting and learning from mental health experts. Apart from that it also gives people a chance to share their experiences and stories surrounding mental health.

