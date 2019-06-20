Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded Grazia Millennial Awards

Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday graced Grazia Millennial Awards in their stylish avatars.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded Grazia Millennial Awards
Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday graced Grazia Millennial Awards in their stylish avatars.
Loading...

The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour in Mumbai.

As the audience waited with bated breaths for their favorite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the star-studded awards night with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.

Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday graced the red carpet in their most stylish avatars.

From Deepika Padukone's green dress to Janhvi Kapoor's pink pantsuit, Vicky Kaushal's double breasted suit to Karan Johar's black millennial suit, check out the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram