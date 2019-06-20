Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded Grazia Millennial Awards

The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour in Mumbai.

As the audience waited with bated breaths for their favorite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the star-studded awards night with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.

Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday graced the red carpet in their most stylish avatars.

From Deepika Padukone's green dress to Janhvi Kapoor's pink pantsuit, Vicky Kaushal's double breasted suit to Karan Johar's black millennial suit, check out the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019.