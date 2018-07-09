Deepika Padukone Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Latest Instagram Post; See Pic

caught in the act...💋 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@magicaldeepikapadukone) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@magicaldeepikapadukone) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

One of the leading ladies in the Hindi film industry, actress Deepika Padukone has a massive fan following on social media with approximately 25 million followers on Instagram.The diva, who keeps her fan base happy with her rather intriguing posts, giving a sneak-peek of all things she loves including nature, travel etc, recently shared a dazzling picture of herself on the social media platform, leaving everyone awestruck.A photo straight out of her latest jewellery commercial, Deepika looked gorgeous in a maroon velvet saree, hair tied in a bun and adorned with red roses, kohl eyes and nude makeup.Deepika captioned the image 'caught in the act', since she was literally caught setting her hair by the photographer who was swift enough to capture the star's mesmerising expressions on his camera lens.Take a look.Here are some other photos from the same commercial. Take a look.