Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous in a Anamika Khanna Ensemble at the Time 100 Red Carpet; See Pics

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been basking in the huge success of her latest film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat, is the only Indian actress to feature on Time Magazine’s 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People around the world, which also features cricketer Virat Kohli.The diva, who has time and again proved her mettle not just as an actress with films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani among others, but also as a fashion icon, wowed everyone when she turned up at the Time 100 gala held on Tuesday in New York in a stunning ivory embellished Anamika Khanna ensemble that featured a long trail and had a western as well as Indian twist to it.Deepika greeted the world media with a 'namaste' and her flawlessly beautiful smile as she posed on the red carpet.The actress rounded off her look with a sleek center-parted ponytail, a dark lip shade and a pair of stylish earrings by Farah Khan.Deepika managed to pull off the look effortlessly and looked gorgeous as ever.Take a look.What do you think of Deepika Padukone's look? Tell us in the comments section below.