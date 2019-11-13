Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In Red, Ranveer Singh Posts Lovely Comments

Deepika Padukone has gone back to work after attending her best friend's wedding in Bengaluru. Recently, she had posted a picture informing fans that she has fallen ill after having "too much fun" at the wedding. However, she looks fresh in her new photoshoot. And like every other time, it's Ranveer Singh's comment which give us major couple goals.

The actress posted three pictures, two clicked in close-ups and one full length.

The actress is wearing a bright red off shoulder gown, paired with Golden hoops and accessories. For the look, she sported a ponytail and went with a loud make-up. Her lipstick further accentuated her look.

In all the pictures, she posted the same caption which read, "RED- is the color that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention,makes people excited,energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I’m going for today!"

Unsurprisingly, Ranveer Singh jumped in to comment on the pictures. He commented, "Yes ! All of the above are happening to me right now."

In another picture, Ranveer said, "The colour of Passion hayye."

Ranveer and Deepika, who dated for 6 years before tying the knot last year, will be celebrating their one year wedding anniversary soon. According to recent reports, the couple has decided to celebrate it the spiritual way with only their families in attendance. They will be heading to Tirupati to visit the Balaji and Padmavat temple on the 14th and fly to Amritsar's Golden Temple the following day on November 15th.

