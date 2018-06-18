English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
Deepika Padukone isn't just in love with Ranveer Singh but is possessive about him too. Her comment on Ranveer's photo says it all. Take a look.
Image: Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh/ File Photo/ Yogen Shah
Rumoured couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might never have officially announced that they are together, but their display of love on social media time and again proves that the two certainly are in a relationship.
Recently, the 32-year-old Padmaavat star left a comment on Ranveer Singh's photo that he posted on Instagram on Friday. Ranveer's photograph, which attracted thousands of comments and likes given he looked quite sexy sporting an unbuttoned shirt, flaunting his well-toned abs, left not just his fans, but Deepika too in awe of him.
The usually reserved Deepika, who seldom takes to social media to express her emotions and feelings, commented, 'Mine' accompanied by three heart-eyed emojis on Ranveer's picture.
Take a look.
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)
Isn't this a clear indication of how possessive Deepika is about Ranveer and that the two definitely are together? Well, at least we think it is.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
