Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash By The Cannes Seaside In Hot Pink Number; See Pics

After her understated white look by Zuhair Murad, Deepika made a literal splash on day two, going to the other end of the colour spectrum with her outfits for the day.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash By The Cannes Seaside In Hot Pink Number; See Pics
71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Ash Is Purest White" (Jiang hu er nv) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 11, 2018. Deepika Padukone poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC11B1525C90
After ethereal white, it was all about hot pink! Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival with an eye-watering hot pink gown, designed by Ashi Studio couture. Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection on Friday, after previously making an emphatically subtle statement in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown. She also rocked a pair of diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Her stylist and friend Shaleena Nathani posted pictures of Deepika's different looks from her second and final day on the French Riviera. After her understated white look by Zuhair Murad, Deepika made a literal splash on day two, going to the other end of the colour spectrum with her outfits for the day. After a boss purple power suit and a shiny gold gown, Deepika picked the hot pink number.

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

