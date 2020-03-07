Deepika Padukone Mesmerises in Sea Side Pics
Deepika graced the cover of Elle magazine recently in which she posed for some glamorous pics by the ocean water.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, who was last seen on the big screen in Chhapaak, grabbed eyeballs with her fashion appearance yet again as she revealed her scorching hot look by the ocean side.
The Cocktail actress, who is known to give her social media feed a distinct outlook, posted her magazine features in distinct segments. In the first from the photoshoot, Deepika is seen in a cantaloupe orange outfit, ruffled hair and delicate gold hoops.
The colour palette in the several visuals shared by Deepika looks harmonious and serene. Her gorgeous attires seem to have a chameleon-like feature as they look blended and adapted to the multiple shades of the sea water.
Check out her posts here:
View this post on Instagram
Editor-in-Chief: @supriya.dravid Art Direction: @prashish_moore Photographer: #TarunVishwa Motion Design & Animation: @manuelboim @motionprinciples Post Production: @ruy_sb_productions @motionprinciples Styling: @malini_banerji Hair: @yiannitsapatori Make-up: @sandhyashekar Wearing: @louisvuitton Words: @meghnagulzar
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to feature in sports drama, ’83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. Kabir Khan’s directorial is based on India’s historic Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil while Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi. It is scheduled to release on April 10.
Read: Ranveer Singh Shares '83 World Cup Winning Moment, See Pic
Additionally, Deepika is gearing up for a Dharma Production movie alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The yet-untitled film is directed by Shakun Batra. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy Holi Bash, Watch Videos
- Nick Jonas Celebrates First Holi with Priyanka Chopra in 'Second Home' India
- Mumbai Had 1,675 Vehicles Per Kilometre in 2018-2019, Vehicle Density Up 35 Per Cent
- Want to Buy and Invest in Cryptocurrencies in India? Four Things to Keep in Mind
- MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream Review: Amazon Fire TV Stick Gets Genuine Competition