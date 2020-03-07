Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Mesmerises in Sea Side Pics

Deepika graced the cover of Elle magazine recently in which she posed for some glamorous pics by the ocean water.

Trending Desk

March 7, 2020
Deepika Padukone, who was last seen on the big screen in Chhapaak, grabbed eyeballs with her fashion appearance yet again as she revealed her scorching hot look by the ocean side.

The Cocktail actress, who is known to give her social media feed a distinct outlook, posted her magazine features in distinct segments. In the first from the photoshoot, Deepika is seen in a cantaloupe orange outfit, ruffled hair and delicate gold hoops.

The colour palette in the several visuals shared by Deepika looks harmonious and serene. Her gorgeous attires seem to have a chameleon-like feature as they look blended and adapted to the multiple shades of the sea water.

Check out her posts here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to feature in sports drama, ’83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. Kabir Khan’s directorial is based on India’s historic Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil while Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi. It is scheduled to release on April 10.

Read: Ranveer Singh Shares '83 World Cup Winning Moment, See Pic

Additionally, Deepika is gearing up for a Dharma Production movie alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The yet-untitled film is directed by Shakun Batra. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor.

