Deepika Padukone Nails The Monochrome Trend In A Joslin Studio Dress Worth Rs 21,000

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was papped on Sunday at the Mumbai airport. She had returned from a trip where she celebrated her birthday with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. They exited the arrivals area of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport hand-in-hand. Deepika and Ranveer were twinning in white outfits. The actress was wearing a stylish yet comfortable white midi dress. But, can you guess how much it costs?

For her airport ensemble, Deepika Padukone selected a white midi dress from the racks of the apparel store Joslin Studio. The Marlo Organic Cotton Midi Smock Dress in White can be purchased for Rs 21,100 from the brand’s website.

The popular Bollywood couple walking hand in hand, were not only setting couple goals, but also fashion goals with their coordinated outfits. The actress chose to twin with her husband and follow the monochrome outfit trend.

Deepika Padukone’s midi-length white dress is a cotton slip-on outfit that has a V neckline with button-loop accents. It has an artificial button closure in the centre front. The outfit has a yoke seam that is elasticized, kimono-style full sleeves, and a spaghetti tie at the waist for an alternative belt as well.

Deepika Padukone accessorised the look simply with stacked bracelets, striking rings, black sunglasses with dark lenses, and black strappy peep-toe heels. She also sported slicked-back low hairstyle, a no-makeup look.

Also Read: Want To Be A Content Creator? The Best Time Is Now: Dolly Singh

Meanwhile, actor Ranveer Singh complemented his wife’s outfit with a basic white t-shirt and frayed denim shorts, pairing them with a baseball cap, a pair of large, black lace-up sneakers, a similar dark-tinted sunglasses like Deepika. His diamond ear studs added essence to his overall look.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the movie Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2023. In addition, she is in the works for the Pan India film Project K with Prabhas and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here