Deepika Padukone Oozes Grace in a Stunning Blue Gown at WEF 2020 Crystal Awards
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone won the Crystal Awards 2020 in the World Economic Forum for her contribution towards spreading awareness about mental health.
Image courtesy: Twitter
For the event, which took place in Davos, Switzerland, the actress opted for a gorgeous royal blue gown with a long structured-shoulder cape attached to it. To have a neat and polished look, the actress chose matching statement earrings and a sleek hairdo with her outfit. Deepika kept her make-up minimal with a nude lipstick and highlighted cheekbones.
The actress took to her Instagram account to share a snap from the event and wrote, “GRATITUDE!#crystalaward2020 #wef2020.”
In the photograph, the Chhapaak actress is seen proudly posing with her Crystal Award.
Deepika also won hearts with her speech at the event. She started by quoting how quickly some lose their life to suicide. She also talked about her own experiences and fight with clinical depression. “Acceptance is the first step to recovery,” she said.
She spoke about “The Live Love Laugh Foundation”, which focuses on providing “affordable help and guidance on mental illness”.
On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the Chhapaak, which was based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.
She will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film will see her playing Kapil Dev’s spouse Romi Dev. The upcoming sports-drama revolves around the 1983 cricket world cup won by India against Zimbabwe.
