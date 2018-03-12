Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?

❤️❤️ 📸 @thehouseofpixels A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 10, 2018 at 5:53am PST

With temperatures rising and summers setting in, divas in Bollywood have already turned to whites to keep the glamour quotient high and to take on the scorching heat in style.Recently, actress Deepika Padukone, who was on a break following her illness, turned up at an awards ceremony on Sunday, in a pristine white custom-made gown, courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock.The figure-hugging gown featured a plunging neckline, bold back, dramatic sleeves and a belt that helped her further flaunt her well-toned body. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, kohl-eyes, a neat side parted sleek hair tied in a low bun and perfect makeup, rounded off the Padmavat star’s look.Deepika was truly a vision in white.Take a look.Earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked the bold pant-suit look with her usual elegance and confidence.Kareena sported a Prabal Gurung ivory twill crepe tailored blazer with ruffle sleeve and ivory twill crepe bootleg pant for an event in the capital. Nude makeup with a dash of colour on the lips and perfectly done eye makeup completed the diva’s look.Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena made a stylish and powerful fashion statement in the power suit, managing to turn heads at an appearance.Take a look.We love how Deepika pulled off the gown with a lot of grace, while Kareena gave us major power dressing goals in the white pant-suit. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.