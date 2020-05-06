Deepika Padukone Pens Down a Thank You Note for Music

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday took to Instagram to express her gratitude to music.

In a heartwarming post, the actress narrated what life would have become without music.

Thanking music for all the joy, the Padmaavat actress wrote, “Thank you for the music, the songs I’m(NOT)singing... Thanks for all the joy they’re bringing. Who can live without it? I ask in all honesty. What would life be? Without a song or a dance, what are we? So I say thank you for the music..For giving it to me... #music”.

Along with the post, Deepika also shared an image of her piano.

The picture of piano also has photographs of the Piku actress kept on the top it.

Deepika has been keeping her fans updated through her social media posts. She had turned master chef and had flaunted her culinary skills on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture of raw mango plate with masala sprinkled on it.

“You’re simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I ever met,” she had captioned the image.

The post had received an appreciation from Shraddha Kapoor. She had commented, “Kachi kairiiiii!!! LOVE”.

