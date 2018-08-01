Deepika Padukone Raises the Temperature in a Short Slip Dress for Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has seldom put a wrong foot forward as far as her fashion choices are concerned, is a style icon for many. From her red carpet appearances, airport looks to casual style, Padukone has time and again proved that there's no one quite like her when it comes to making a fashion statement.The Padmaavat actor, who made headlines for being the first Indian celebrity from Bollywood to make it to an exclusive A-List area at London's Madame Tussauds, recently shot for a fashion magazine where she can be seen looking smoldering hot.Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika is seen flaunting her long, well-toned legs in a short satin slip dress. The black-and-white photograph, clicked by Errikos Andreou, highlights the diva's sharp eyes and mesmerising facial features.Take a look.