Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Style Icons for Millions of Indians: Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra will showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery technique with Mijwan Summer 2018 that will take place on April 9 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has roped in Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to walk for his show that will celebrate the seventh edition of his label in association with the Mijwan Welfare Society, says that both the actors are the style icons in their own way.
"I am thrilled to have Deepika and Ranbir as showstoppers for the Walk of Mijwan. I have worked with them before in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and they both are not only fantastic actors but style icons for millions of Indians," Malhotra told IANS over an email.
"In Deepika I find the confidence, grace and femininity that embodies the inspiration of my collection. Ranbir has an effortless sense of style and what he wears, he truly owns. His panache and magnetism compliment what a Manish Malhotra man is," he added.
Malhotra will showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery technique with Mijwan Summer 2018 that will take place on April 9 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.
"The craft of Chikankari forms the very foundation of the Mijwan collection. In terms of execution and aesthetic, the beauty of Chikan embroidery is that it's very versatile - it looks as good on a Western silhouette as it does on a lehenga," said Malhotra about his love for Chikankari.
He also says that Mijwan to him is a microcosm of what India has to offer the world.
"What we had started off as a passion project with 40 women in 2010 has now grown to empower over 400 women today. It's a tremendous, collaborative effort to enable these women earn their livelihood with sheer talent, helping them negotiate their position in a traditional, patriarchal society. This is not an act of charity, we need them as much as they need us. Also, it's the least we can do for the sustainable revival of the craft.
"Given that we live in a world connected by the internet and social media, I think there is a considerable growing awareness about this joint effort," said the designer.
In 2010, Manish adopted the Sewing and Tailoring Centre run by the Society. Starting with one centre in Mijwan with 40 women, Mijwan Welfare Society-now has 10 centres in UP and a work force of 400 women.
