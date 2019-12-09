Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday: Who Wore Black Better?

With the year 2019 coming to an end, it’s time for Indian Award shows to felicitate the best works of the Bollywood industry. The Star Screen Awards was conducted on Sunday evening, and many big face of the Hindi film industry came together to celebrate the best of cinema.

The award function also saw a plethora of elaborate and exquisite outfits on the red carpet. It is the time when the fashion experts bring their best foot forward to style up the celebs in intricately and exclusively designed dresses. This year’s event was attended by most of the big names from the B-Town, including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and new comers like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Here’s a list of the best-dressed Bollywood celebs at the event for some fashion inspiration.

Deepika Padukone

The ‘Piku’ actress chose a sleek black gown by designer Alex Perry. In a one shoulder dress, her look is definitely our favourite one from the night. She has chopped her hair shorter, giving it a chic look.

Alia Bhatt

The ‘Best Actor (Female)’ for the evening, Alia picked designer Sabyasachi to dress her up for the event. She looked stunning in a multicoloured saree. She completed her look with a pair of heavy drop earring and a tiny bindi.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann, who won the ‘Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)’ award, chose an intricately printed blazer paired with a white shirt for the evening. He added a black bow for a formal touch to his look.

Ranveer Singh

It is impossible to list out the best dressed actors for an event without mentioning Ranveer Singh. The ‘Gully Boy’ artist, who won two awards, Best Actor Male and Entertainer of the year, chose a blingy silver blazer paired with black skivi and trousers. To add his special element, Ranveer picked a pair of big black sunglasses for the evening.

Sara Ali Khan

This newcomer in the industry won it big as ‘Most Promising Actor (Female)’ for ‘Kedarnath’. She was an absolute stunner at the event, dazzling in a printed off-shoulder dress with matching heels.

Ananya Panday

The Fresh Face of the Year winner, Ananya slayed the evening in a shimmery black dress. The multi-tiered gown was designed by Gauri & Nainika and she looked every bit like a princess.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik looked dapper in a navy blue blazer and grey bow. Apart from his win for ‘Lukka Chuppi’, Kartik was also the host for the evening.

