Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
Let's take a sneak peek into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's beautiful Italian destination Villa del Balbianello, the posh villa overlooking Lake Como which is the third largest lake in the world.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to tie the knot at Italy's Villa Del Balbianello
After the Nandi Puja in Bengaluru and Haldi ceremony in Mumbai, the fans are now gearing up for Deeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big day on November 14. The couple will tie the knot in the breathtaking and picturesque Villa del Balbianello near the famous Lake Como in Italy.
This is not the first time a Bollywood couple would be exchanging vows in Italy. Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding took place in Tuscany's Borgo Finocchieto.
During the attack of clones, Villa del Balbianello hosted the Star Wars cast. Yes, this is the same location. Also, George Clooney, Madonna and other who's who of Hollywood own properties in this area.
If you already are swiping through pictures of this location for your wedding, here’s a quick information for you, wedding rentals here cost anywhere close to Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per day.
To get to the location, one needs to cruise to the villa which will ensure a unique experience to the entire celebration.
We are sure it is worth the experience for a place situated on the foothills of the lush green Alps. You can also go shopping in the traditional villages with Gothic architecture.
Let's take a sneak peek into the beautiful Italian destination Villa del Balbianello, the posh villa overlooking Lake Como which is the third largest lake in the world.
After the mesmerising experience in Italy, the couple will host two receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai.
Watch the tour of Villa Del Balbianello inside out:
