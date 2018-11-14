DeepVeer Wedding: Ditching the Usual Here’s What the Couple Wore for the Konkani Rituals

Fans and paparazzi are waiting with bated breath for pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s D-day in Italy’s Villa Del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como.From their clothes to the décor to the food being served, people are awaiting every little detail of the wedding. We managed to gather details about the couple’s wedding outfit.What do we know about Deepika and Ranveer’s outfit so far? It has been confirmed that the outfits are designed by the star designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and now more details have emerged.For the Konkani Wedding day, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s will add a South Indian twist to their wedding outfits and we are aware how experimental the couple is with their fashion sense, especially the groom.As per the tradition, a Konkani bride usually wears a saree draped in traditional Konkan Kashta style in combination of green, red or yellow with gold. Buzz is that our Konkani bride, Deepika will be seen in a similar traditional style Saree but with a twist. Unlike other Konkani brides, Deepika will adorn a white and gold combination Saree draped in Kashta style.Breaking from the red bridal wear tradition, Deepika can ooze grace and look radiant in a white saree for sure.On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will adorn a sherwani and this is not the regular wedding kinds but a Kanjeevaram Sherwani.Wondering how we know the wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi? It is because white Sabyasachi bags were spotted in their luggage on Mumbai airport while the couple was leaving for Italy.For the Naandi puja, Deepika opted for an orange suit by Sabyasachi. Even earlier, Deepika said in a Vogue BFFs interview that she would like her bridal trousseau to be designed by Sabyasachi.A Filmfare magazine article also revealed that Deepika's side of the family will don Sayasachi designer outfits. According to reports, the couple has chosen a colour theme for their wedding ceremony. Waiters and staff at the wedding will also wear uniforms according to the theme.The groom’s stylist, Nitasha Gaurav has also flown to Italy. On November 10, Nitasha teased the pre-wedding rituals on Twitter."No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove," she wrote on the microblogging site.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got officially hitched in a grand and intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am.An Anand Karaj ceremony, held in the Sikh tradition, will be held on Thursday. The two actors, who have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning.However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.