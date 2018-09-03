Deepika Padukone Sets Pulses Racing in Retro Avatar for Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindiaofficial) on Sep 1, 2018 at 1:14am PDT

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindiaofficial) on Sep 1, 2018 at 4:44am PDT

Actress Deepika Padukone, who hasn't signed any films post the box office success of period-drama Padmaavat, has been making news every now and then, thanks to all the chatter about her rumoured wedding to Ranveer Singh later this year. However, the recent reason why Deepika is making waves is because of her uber glamorous cover spread on fashion magazine Elle's September issue.The Piku actor, who is seen exuding old Hollywood glamour vibes in her recent photoshoot, is decked up in a black glittering, studded Saint Laurent blouse featuring padded shoulders. The diva rounded off her look with a pair of exquisite earrings from BVLGARI, hair styled in a bouffant ponytail and an overall nude makeup that helped in highlighting the actress's features, lending a retro vibe to the entire look. However, what was really striking was Deepika's iconic, bold and thick winged eyeliner that gave a 60s high fashion feel to the star's look.Take a look.In another photograph from the same shoot, Deepika can be seen sporting an off-shoulder Fendi dress, BVLGARI earrings and a Tissot watch with similar eye makeup, bouffant ponytail and nude overall makeup to round off the look.Interestingly, unlike the minimal makeup looks that is the trend nowadays, Deepika can evidently be seen with substantial makeup on for her two looks. And that is probably because it justifies the retro look that she is trying to portray here.Take a look.