English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Deepika Padukone Sets Pulses Racing in Retro Avatar for Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in the retro avatar. Take a look.
(Photo: Deepika Padukone / Official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi Mukherjee)
Loading...
Actress Deepika Padukone, who hasn't signed any films post the box office success of period-drama Padmaavat, has been making news every now and then, thanks to all the chatter about her rumoured wedding to Ranveer Singh later this year. However, the recent reason why Deepika is making waves is because of her uber glamorous cover spread on fashion magazine Elle's September issue.
The Piku actor, who is seen exuding old Hollywood glamour vibes in her recent photoshoot, is decked up in a black glittering, studded Saint Laurent blouse featuring padded shoulders. The diva rounded off her look with a pair of exquisite earrings from BVLGARI, hair styled in a bouffant ponytail and an overall nude makeup that helped in highlighting the actress's features, lending a retro vibe to the entire look. However, what was really striking was Deepika's iconic, bold and thick winged eyeliner that gave a 60s high fashion feel to the star's look.
Take a look.
In another photograph from the same shoot, Deepika can be seen sporting an off-shoulder Fendi dress, BVLGARI earrings and a Tissot watch with similar eye makeup, bouffant ponytail and nude overall makeup to round off the look.
Interestingly, unlike the minimal makeup looks that is the trend nowadays, Deepika can evidently be seen with substantial makeup on for her two looks. And that is probably because it justifies the retro look that she is trying to portray here.
Take a look.
The Piku actor, who is seen exuding old Hollywood glamour vibes in her recent photoshoot, is decked up in a black glittering, studded Saint Laurent blouse featuring padded shoulders. The diva rounded off her look with a pair of exquisite earrings from BVLGARI, hair styled in a bouffant ponytail and an overall nude makeup that helped in highlighting the actress's features, lending a retro vibe to the entire look. However, what was really striking was Deepika's iconic, bold and thick winged eyeliner that gave a 60s high fashion feel to the star's look.
Take a look.
In another photograph from the same shoot, Deepika can be seen sporting an off-shoulder Fendi dress, BVLGARI earrings and a Tissot watch with similar eye makeup, bouffant ponytail and nude overall makeup to round off the look.
Interestingly, unlike the minimal makeup looks that is the trend nowadays, Deepika can evidently be seen with substantial makeup on for her two looks. And that is probably because it justifies the retro look that she is trying to portray here.
Take a look.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 14 Year Old Boy Addicted to Fortnite Game on PlayStation Headbutts His Mom
- Mira Rajput Faces Online Hate Yet Again for Promoting Anti-Ageing on Instagram Post
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...