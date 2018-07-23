English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone Shows How to Sport Stripes in the Most Fashionable Way; See Pics
Deepika Padukone sure knows how to make a statement in everything that she dons. Take a look.
(Photo: Official Instagram handle of Vogue India/ Clicked by Mazen Abusrour)
Trust Deepika Padukone to surprise you with her chic fashion sense and her ability to make even the basic of garments look simply gorgeous every time she steps out in public. The dimpled beauty, who has time and again proved that she can set the bar really high when it comes to fashion, has rarely failed to impress the fashion police and inspire fans and followers.
Deepika, who has of late been making some understated outfit selections yet keeping the glamour and style quotient high, was snapped out and about in Mumbai city with her friends, dressed in a grey and white striped shirt dress.
The interesting bow-tie detail at the waist made the attire look both trendy and chic at the same time. The actress rounded off her look with white sneakers, hair let loose in a tousled manner and minimum makeup teamed with minimal accessories.
Deepika, who has been championing the cause of comfortable dressing in her own little way, showed one and all how a simple, striped shirt dress could make you look fashionable.
Take a look.
Here are some other occassions when Deepika was snapped sporting striped attires, looking flawless in every outfit that she donned.
Striped Dress
Actress Deepika Padukone, who made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in the capacity of L'Oreal brand ambassador, flaunted her toned body in a candy striped, pleated dress which she paired with a matching skirt, courtesy Tome NYC. The dress featured a batwing top with dramatic sleeves and plunging neckline.
Take a look.
Red and White Candy Stripe Saree
The B-town beauty charmed everyone when she made an appearance at a gala dinner in Mumbai earlier this year, wearing a georgette Sabyasachi candy striped saree teamed with a textured full sleeve black blouse that featured an embroidered metallic cuff. She was the epitome of elegance in the attire as she posed for the shutterbugs.
Take a look.
Striped Shirt
Keeping it super chic and basic, Deepika teamed a striped blue oversized shirt with her Gucci leather pants and a fanny bag from the same brand as she turned the airport into a runway earlier this year.
Take a look.
Striped Monokini
Deepika looked super hot in a one-shoulder, black and white striped monokini for a fashion magazine photoshoot earlier this year. The B-town diva struck the perfectly sensual pose, capturing millions of hearts with her unmatchable beauty.
Take a look.
White and Gold Striped Saree
Deepika made a fashion statement as she opted to wear a white and gold striped Raw Mango saree for her film Padmavat's promotions earlier this year. The diva looked gorgeous as she teamed her attire with matching metallic blouse and statement accessories to complete her look.
Take a look.
