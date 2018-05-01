Deepika, Sonam, Kangana, Alia: How These Divas Make Their Fashion Statement Sans Accessories

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 28, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

At a time when celebrities are under constant pressure to look good, it's no big deal if we say that they are also among the first ones to embrace emerging trends in the fashion world. Celebrities have to constantly up their fashion game and make sure that their looks are a reflection of what's in trend and not of what's out.So, when you closely watch the social media accounts of various celebrities, you will know that while a lot of them done a decent job of keeping up with the fast and ever-changing fashion trends, embracing the athleisure look, sporting pant-suits etc, there are some others who have outdone all others in nailing each trend and look to perfection.A recent trend that caught the eyes of Bollywood A-listers was the much talked about 'no accessories' look.Everyone from actress Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha has been embracing this bold yet subtle, minimal yet powerful way of making a style statement.A fashion icon, Sonam sure knows how to ace the 'no accessories' look. The actress went sans accessories for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding's promotional event. Sonam was snapped sporting a Rajesh Pratap Singh outfit -- a colour block blazer paired with polka dot skirt -- which she teamed with a pair of brogues. The star completed her look with a top knot and minimum makeup.Sonam looked uber chic in the attire and her decision to go sans accessories was spot on.Take a look.While you will all agree that we are bored of Deepika's sleek hairstyle looks, we haven't got enough of her 'no accessories' look yet. On one occasion that the Padmaavat actress sported this much-talked about look, she sure made heads turn.Dressed in a white Falguni and Shane Peacock number, Deepika set a thousand hearts aflutter with her killer looks.Take a look.Alia Bhatt's minimal approach to fashion is what sets her apart from her contemporaries. Even though the actress has been snapped wearing elaborate gowns on red carpet events, she certainly knows how to balance it out by either opting for nude makeup and minimal accessories or no accessories at all.On two different occasion, Alia, who was clicked sporting beautiful, elaborate pieces, was seen balancing the act without any accessories on. And she sure did an excellent job of confidently pulling off her ensemble without any piece of jewelry to accentuate her look.Take a look.She isn't called a queen just for the sake of it. Kangana Ranaut is a star, a fashion icon and inspiration in more ways than one. As far as her style game is concerned, the actress likes to keep it fierce on most occassions and yet try different looks, displaying how versatile she can be as a muse.And while 'different', 'classy' and 'bold' is Kangana's genre in fashion, the actress sure did well to go sans jewelry for two of her talked-about looks earlier this year.Take a look.