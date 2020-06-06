Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Thinks Sonam Kapoor is a Beauty in This Image

Deepika Padukone couldn't help but drop a lovely comment on Sonam Kapoor's stunning pic. Take a look at it here.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor, on Friday, added a lovely monochrome photograph to her Instagram timeline. In the image, Sonam is dressed in a saree teamed with big earrings. Her expressions and tresses tied in a chic bun are adding a beautiful vintage charm to the frame.

Many adored the black and white picture shared by the Neerja actress including Anil Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor who sent out love in the comments. Bhumi Pednekar left a “stunning” comment while Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Love”.

What caught the attention of one and all was Deepika Padukone’s reaction who said, “Beauty! (heart emoji)” Sonam replied to the comments with kiss-face emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor entered the film industry at the same time. Deepika’s first film, Om Shanti Om clashed with Sonam’s debut film, Saawariya in the cinema halls in 2007.

The actresses, now contemporaries, also attended an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 3 in 2010, a few years after their debut.

Sonam Kapoor’s 2019 film The Zoya Factor also starring Dulquer Salmaan remains her last theatre release.

On the other hand, Deepika will next be seen in sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. ‘83 is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will essay the then Team India captain and Deepika will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Additionally, she is gearing up for a yet-untitled project alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi directed by Shakun Batra.

