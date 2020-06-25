Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, These Bollywood Actresses Know How to Rock a Lehenga

Celebrities in the entertainment world are known for their impressive fashion statements. They have not only charmed the fashion police but also left their fans blown with their styling sense.

Be it any look, from ultra-westernized looks to delicate ethnic ensembles, actresses in B-town can slay it all. Fashion comes naturally to these leading ladies of Bollywood and they can pull off any look on the face of Earth.

Today, we take a look at some of the statement lehenga looks donned by various celebs. While some of these are from their appearances in the movies, others are clicked during public appearances and fashion shows. Interestingly, it’s up to you to decide the acer in all.

Katrina Kaif

The Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actress looked her usual stunning and gorgeous self in the shimmery golden lehenga. She showed off her midriff in an embellished blouse, lehenga and dupatta set. To round off her look, Katrina opted for statement earrings and an unpredictable bindi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena can make hearts skip a beat in any outfit. She is a slayer in this gold embellished lehenga paired with a plunging neckline. She left fans spellbound the way she carried off her semi-sheer dupatta incorporated with a feather twist in it. The Heroine actress went for matching eye shade and a dewy palette to seal her look.

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood beauty has a natural and classic style. She looks comfortable and happy in almost everything she dons. Deepika looks svelte and sexy in this heavy brocade blouse and dupatta. We love how she opted for bold eyes and loud lips for her makeup. The Cocktail actress steals the show with her elaborate studded necklace and ‘alta’ on her hand.

Anushka Sharma

This beauty has never taken a day off from the style department. Leave it to Anushka to make any outfit sparkle. She adds a beautiful tint of orange to her golden ensemble which takes all the attention. Anushka stuck to traditional jewellery to go with her girl next door look.

Janhvi Kapoor

She got it all from her mother, Sridevi. Janhvi is an epitome of style and grace in this frame. At a young age, she knows how to pull delicate looks with sheer elegance and aura. The Dhadak actress matched her lehenga with matching dupatta but decided to experiment with a contrasting blouse to get this look together.

Ananya Panday

The newest star kid on the block has picked up well from her seniors. Ananya looks cute and bubbly, while managing to pull a lady-like vibe with her stunning appearances. In this flowy lehenga generously sprinkled with sequins, the Pati, Patni aur Woh actress looks like a bright star.

Check out their pics here:

