Deepika Padukone to Discuss Mental Health With WHO Chief

With an aim to prioritise mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will engage in a discussion, the actor announced on Sunday.

The Chhapaak star, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, will go live on Instagram with the WHO chief on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST.

"Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," Deepika shared in a post.

A year after going public with her diagnosis, the 34-year-old actor launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in sports-drama ‘83. The film tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem are also part of the project.

