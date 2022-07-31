Deepika Padukone to Frieda Pinto, Stars Who Gave Manish Malhotra’s Chikankari Outfits a Thumbs Up

Manish Malhotra decade-long association with Mijwan Welfare Society has placed the craft of chikankari in the global context of couture, conscience, and culture.

To preserve the ancient artform, Manish along with the Mijwan artisans, celebrates tradition and innovation in state-of-the-art ensembles on July 29th, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Today, the craft has been celebrated by stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, to name a few. Here’s a look at chikankari blending perfectly with traditional and contemporary silhouettes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone looked like royalty in chikankari ensembles.” width=”1080″ height=”1350″ /> Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked like royalty in chikankari ensembles.

Revitalising the divine craft of chikankari, Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Couture Show 2022, power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked like royalty in their respective ensembles. Ranveer Singh looked every bit dapper as he walked out in an exquisitely handcrafted chikankari black sherwani on a velvet base. Whereas Deepika Padukone strutted down the runway wearing a soft taupe bridal chikankari lehenga embellished in hints of champagne & silver sequins, crystals sprinkled with Swarovski stones, on a velvet base with a theatrical hand embroidered chikankari Manish Malhotra signature veil.

Alia Bhatt

The unconventional reverse infinity blouse worn by actor Alia Bhatt featured intricate chikankari work crafted by the women from Mijwan Welfare Society. The floral embroidery in pastel yellow stood out against the blush pink base of the ensemble.

Frieda Pinto

The fabulous and flamboyant Frieda Pinto brought her stylish A-game to the premiere of Mr Malcom’s List in a chic geometric floret chikankari embroidered sharara and paired with a statement corset and a breezy cape.

Kartik Aaryan

Keeping it sleek and subtle the dapper Kartik Aaryan wore a classic white chikankari kurta. The intricate detailing of the embroidery makes it a timeless piece to own. It is a perfect look for men who like to keep it traditional.

Pooja Hegde

Chikankari thread work on a sheer saree enhances the embroidery and highlights the design as well. Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in an intricate chikankari sari.

Shanaya Kapoor

Acing her style game with elan, Shanaya Kapoor who will soon be making her debut in the film Bedhadak, is already garnering attention with her style quotient. The Kapoor girl looked stunning in an ivory co-ord set. The Manish Malhotra co-ord set featuring a bustier, flared pants and a jacket is enhanced with chikankari embroidery. Thus, giving the overall look a contemporary style with a hint of tradition.

