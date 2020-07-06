Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone to Participate in Session On Mental Wellness in Covid Era

Actress Deepika Padukone participate in a live MasterTalk Session for an online tutoring platform on the importance of mental health, and dealing with depression, during the pandemic.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone will soon be opening up about the importance of mental health, and dealing with the stress, anxiety and depression during the pandemic, through a virtual session.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused much turmoil; social isolation, uncertainty about the future and coping with academic pressures, to name a few. And a global crisis such as this often leads to or aggravates pre-existing mental illness," said Deepika, who will participate in a live MasterTalk Session for an online tutoring platform on July 12.

"Understanding the importance of mental health and how we can support each other during these times and beyond is most certainly the need of the hour. Through this LIVE session, I look forward to sharing with all of you, some of the things I have learnt during the course of my personal and professional journey," she added.

The discussion will cover Deepika's experiences of her school years, her journey with mental illness, the work undertaken by her non-profit organisation The Live Love Laugh Foundation, and the advice she follows to manage her own mental health.

Loading