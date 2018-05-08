GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Deepika Padukone Turns Up The Heat At Met Gala In This Scorching Red Ensemble; See Pics

Made of ‘hand draped silk gazar in cardinal’, Deepika’s outfit was a perfect mix of chic, class, elegance, sexiness and oomph.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
Deepika Padukone's look for the 2018 Met Gala (All images courtesy: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram)
An annual fundraising event, the Met Gala, where celebrities make their most stylish appearances, is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art at New York. And while most celebrities nailed this year's theme — Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination — closer home, the reigning queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone, left everyone gasping for breath as she turned up looking both heavenly and sinful in a red hot Prabal Gurung ensemble.

This was Deepika’s second appearance at the Met Gala and we must admit that the diva has done a fabulous job of not just looking like a vision in red and managing to turn heads, but also impressing fashion connoisseurs around the world, something that she wasn’t able to do last year.

Made of ‘hand draped silk gazar in cardinal’, Deepika’s outfit was a perfect mix of chic, class, elegance, sexiness and oomph.

The bold one-shoulder gown featured a risqué thigh-high slit and a long trail. Styled by her favourite stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika teamed her attire with diamond and pearl earrings and a matching ring and red heels. The actress completed her look with a dash of red on her lips and her hair styled in a wet look, giving her a sultry and sensuous appeal.

Take a look.

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani

Credit: @Shaleena Nathani


| Edited by: Shantanu David
