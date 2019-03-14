LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Deepika Padukone's Madame Tussauds wax statue of the actor's look at IIFA Awards 2016 look when she donned a champagne coloured cape lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Updated:March 14, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated Madame Tussauds wax statue has been finally unveiled, and husband Ranveer Singh can't take his eyes off the replica. The unveiling of Padmaavat actor's wax statue was streaming live on her Instagram handle from London for her fans who are now equally overwhelmed by this prestigious event.




Ranveer was awestruck looking at the statue and was seen circling around the wax figure and said, "Can I take it home."





The wax statue is a replica of Deepika's IIFA Awards 2016 look in Madrid when she donned a champagne coloured cape lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From the diamond-emerald neckpiece and earrings to Deepika's embellished lehenga, every detail has been replicated for her statue.







Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, both their families attended the unveiling of Deepika's wax statue.

Last year, when Deepika announced that she was undergoing wax treatment in July, she said, “It’s fun, exciting and in a way, I feel a lot of gratitude because you know when you give your fans a little more than just the movies, then it’s really, really special. I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy creating it.”

The wax statue definitely symbolises her success as an actor on a global scale. Other Bollywood actors who already have their wax figures in Madame Tussauds include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene.







