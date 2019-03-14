English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
Deepika Padukone's Madame Tussauds wax statue of the actor's look at IIFA Awards 2016 look when she donned a champagne coloured cape lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Deepika Padukone unveils her Madame Tussauds Wax Statue in London.
Loading...
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's much-anticipated Madame Tussauds wax statue has been finally unveiled, and husband Ranveer Singh can't take his eyes off the replica. The unveiling of Padmaavat actor's wax statue was streaming live on her Instagram handle from London for her fans who are now equally overwhelmed by this prestigious event.
Ranveer was awestruck looking at the statue and was seen circling around the wax figure and said, "Can I take it home."
The wax statue is a replica of Deepika's IIFA Awards 2016 look in Madrid when she donned a champagne coloured cape lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From the diamond-emerald neckpiece and earrings to Deepika's embellished lehenga, every detail has been replicated for her statue.
Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, both their families attended the unveiling of Deepika's wax statue.
Last year, when Deepika announced that she was undergoing wax treatment in July, she said, “It’s fun, exciting and in a way, I feel a lot of gratitude because you know when you give your fans a little more than just the movies, then it’s really, really special. I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy creating it.”
The wax statue definitely symbolises her success as an actor on a global scale. Other Bollywood actors who already have their wax figures in Madame Tussauds include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene.
This is uncanny! @deepikapadukone unveiled her wax statue at the #MadameTussauds in London. pic.twitter.com/aRHavYY0M2— Filmfare (@filmfare) March 14, 2019
Ranveer was awestruck looking at the statue and was seen circling around the wax figure and said, "Can I take it home."
The wax statue is a replica of Deepika's IIFA Awards 2016 look in Madrid when she donned a champagne coloured cape lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From the diamond-emerald neckpiece and earrings to Deepika's embellished lehenga, every detail has been replicated for her statue.
Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, both their families attended the unveiling of Deepika's wax statue.
Last year, when Deepika announced that she was undergoing wax treatment in July, she said, “It’s fun, exciting and in a way, I feel a lot of gratitude because you know when you give your fans a little more than just the movies, then it’s really, really special. I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy creating it.”
The wax statue definitely symbolises her success as an actor on a global scale. Other Bollywood actors who already have their wax figures in Madame Tussauds include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene.
The beautiful @deepikapadukone visited London to unveil her wax statue at #MadameTussauds with @RanveerOfficial and their families. pic.twitter.com/71biKg4ehi— Filmfare (@filmfare) March 14, 2019
Part 1 - Deepika Padukone reveals her wax statue at Madame Tussaud's London. We love it! pic.twitter.com/VHU0ZncAYr— Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 14, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
- Champions League Final May 'Mess' With England - Southgate
- Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares 'Serious Regression'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results