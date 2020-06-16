Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Urges People Going Through Depression to Not Name Their Medication on Social Media

In an attempt to motivate people suffering from depression, Deepika Padukone said they are not alone and people are with them.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 16, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Urges People Going Through Depression to Not Name Their Medication on Social Media
Deepika Padukone (AP)

People on social media have started discussions on mental health after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide. Recently, Danish Sait, a Bengaluru-based actor, radio host and comedian, came forward to talk about his story of 'therapy and anti-depressants' on social media.

Sait tweeted, “My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within.” He added that doctors have been his only hope.

Actress Deepika Padukone appreciated Sait for opening up about his mental health issues. She even retweeted his post, saying it is heartening to see people coming out and talking about their experience with mental illness.

However, the Padmaavat actress urged people to not name the medication they are on and the specifics of dosage. In order to drive her point home, she said one rule does not fit all and information about medicine and dosage could potentially be misused.

In another Twitter post, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress asked people to communicate, talk, express and seek help if they are going through depression.

She said, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out”.

The actress, in an attempt to motivate people suffering from depression, said they are not alone and people are with them.

She also urged people to accept that depression is a form of mental illness.

