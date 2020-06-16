Deepika Padukone Urges People Going Through Depression to Not Name Their Medication on Social Media

People on social media have started discussions on mental health after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide. Recently, Danish Sait, a Bengaluru-based actor, radio host and comedian, came forward to talk about his story of 'therapy and anti-depressants' on social media.

Sait tweeted, “My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within.” He added that doctors have been his only hope.

My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 15, 2020

Actress Deepika Padukone appreciated Sait for opening up about his mental health issues. She even retweeted his post, saying it is heartening to see people coming out and talking about their experience with mental illness.

However, the Padmaavat actress urged people to not name the medication they are on and the specifics of dosage. In order to drive her point home, she said one rule does not fit all and information about medicine and dosage could potentially be misused.

However,I would recommend not naming the medication you are on and/or the specifics of the dosage.Simply because:-it is not a one rule fits all.- the information could potentially be misused. https://t.co/uDDjoZgvNb — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 15, 2020

In another Twitter post, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress asked people to communicate, talk, express and seek help if they are going through depression.

She said, “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out”.

The actress, in an attempt to motivate people suffering from depression, said they are not alone and people are with them.

She also urged people to accept that depression is a form of mental illness.

Follow @News18Movies for more