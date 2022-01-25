Deepika Padukone Vs Kourtney Kardashian, Who Wore Stunning Red Leather Dress Better?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone kicked off the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan last weekend with a bright hot red dress. The actress described her look as “wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper" in a recent Instagram Reel. The 36-year-old actress wore the Milo Maria number with a plunging crisscross halter neck. The calf-length leather dress showcases the power of monochrome silhouettes. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika made sure that her fashion statement made heads turn and it certainly did. The bright red colour and the gorgeous plunging neckline were complemented by minimal accessories and Deepika’s hair styled in messy waves was like the cherry on top. The actress completed the look with a pair of matching red stilettos.

Fans of American socialite and model Kourtney Kardashian pointed out that she sported the red dress first. Last year, the 42-year-old model wore the fiery red dress for Halloween weekend. Kourtney wore the dress with poker straight-middle parted hair, and signature nude-shade makeup. Kourtney also let the dress do the talking and went minimal on accessories. Milo’s red leather dress is part of their Spring Summer 2022 collection.

This is not the first time Deepika has worn a dress that was earlier sported by a Kardashian. In 2016, Deepika wore the same Balmain x H&M dress that was earlier worn by Kylie Jenner at an event. Kylie, who was the brand ambassador of Balmain at the time, wore the full-sleeved velvet dress bearing embellishments throughout with padded shoulders that made for a powerful look. Kylie wore the embellished velvet dress with a metal belt that cinched her waist and enhanced her hourglass physique. The entrepreneur wore the dress with a long centre-parted straight-haired bob, copper eyes and neutral-toned lip. She styled the black minidress with a pair of black thigh-high boots.

Deepika Padukone & American Reality show star Kylie Jenner rock the same outfit pic.twitter.com/uswpKZi3QR— *GR8Stars* (@GR8_Stars) October 17, 2016

Deepika wore the same dress sans the belt during the launch of Bigg Boss season 10.

